Looking to win their third match in a row, Newcastle United will play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2025-26 on December 3. The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at St James' Park in Newcastle and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on its TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

HOWAY THE LADS 👊 pic.twitter.com/gXxVUYnfyc — Newcastle United (@NUFC) December 2, 2025

