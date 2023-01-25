AC Milan's poor form continued in the Serie A 2022-23, with Stefano Pioli's side facing a thumping 4-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio on Wednesday, January 25. Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zacagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were enough for the hosts to beat the Rossoneri and move to the third spot on the Serie A 2022-23 points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Inter Milan 0–1 Empoli, Serie A 2022–23: Tommaso Baldanzi Goal Hands Italian Giants Shock Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lazio vs AC Milan Match Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)