Head coach Luis Enrique had asked the Spain players to practice 1,000 penalties ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 and unfortunately, all of that training went in vain as La Roja failed to convert even a single shot from the spot in their last 16 loss to Morocco. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and the experienced Sergio Busquets all failed to score from the penalty spot, resulting in a heartbreaking defeat for the 2010 champions. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bono was upto the task as he saved Soler's and Busquets' shots after Sarabia's kick had found the post. Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties To Enter Maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals, Yassine Bono Stars in Goal for Atlas Lions (Watch Video Highlights)

Spain Failed to Convert Even One Penalty Despite Luis Enrique's 'Homework':

Luis Enrique told his Spain side to practice 1,000 penalties before the World Cup. They scored zero in their shootout with Morocco 🤐 pic.twitter.com/v5ohTgF00n — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)