Steven Gerrard finds a new destination to continue his coaching pursuits as after his not so good stint in the Premier League with Aston Villa, now he joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq as their new head coach. Gerrard impressed with coaching in Scottish club Rangers but failed to do the same in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard Appointed New Head Coach of Al-Ettifaq

Official, completed. Steven Gerrard has been appointed as new head coach of Etiffaq. 🇸🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #SaudiLeaguepic.twitter.com/NKLYsuL1HX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

