Sudeva Delhi will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 5. The match will be played at the Chhatrasal Stadium and gets underway at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sudeva Delhi have won only a single match after 13 rounds of games. DD Sports and Eurosports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Discovery+ app. I League 2022-23: Sreenidi Deccan FC Reclaim Top Spot After Comfortable Victory Over Churchill Brothers SC at Home.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)