The Indian captain, who had joined Bengaluru in 2013, has signed a contract extension that would keep him at the club till 2023. Chhetri has scored a total of 101 goals in 203 appearances for Bengaluru FC as he led the club to their only ISL trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Check Bengaluru FC's tweet

“Bengaluru is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. I'm looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them." Skipper Sunil Chhetri has signed a new two-year deal with the Blues.🔵 #WeAreBFC #Chhetri2023https://t.co/hLs0UHCQ09 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 20, 2021

