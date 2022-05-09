Indian football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Bengaluru FC footballer took part in a fielding competition and met with cricketers from North East and Plate Teams and talked about his journey in football.

🎥 NCA's Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening. 👏 👏 He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/1O1Gx7F12K — BCCI (@BCCI) May 9, 2022

