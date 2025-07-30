Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved why he is still one of the very elite of the game after his side Al Nassr's 2-1 victory against Toulouse FC in a pre-season Club Friendly 2025 encounter at Austria's Untersberg Arena on July 30. Yann Gboho scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his class and scored an equaliser in the 33rd minute. However, Mohammed Maran's fantastic goal helped Saudi Pro League giants to take a lead and register an easy win. After the game, Ronaldo shared a post on his social media on X where he wrote, "The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started 💪⚽." Al-Nassr Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix From Chelsea on Two-Year Deal (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Victory Over Toulouse

The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started 💪⚽ pic.twitter.com/a9brd8dgYU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 30, 2025

