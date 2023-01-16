An own goal by Hugo Lloris and a stunning strike from Martin Odegaard helped Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur in the famous North London Derby in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 15. Lloris fumbled as he put Bukayo Saka's cross in the 14th minute into his own net and Arsenal doubled their lead in the 36th minute with Odegaard finding the back of the net. Spurs did try hard to make a comeback but Arsenal were solid at the back, especially goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made some crucial saves to end the game with a clean sheet. With this win, Arsenal now have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Result:

🔴 More than three points. ✊ Always forward - together pic.twitter.com/RsupXz9IbI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2023

