Barcelona came up with a dominant performance to defeat archrivals Real Madrid and win the Supercopa de Espana 2022-23 title on Monday, January 16. Young midfielder Gavi had given Barcelona the lead in the 33rd minute of the game and was doubled by Robert Lewandowski in the 45th minute. Barcelona added another goal to the scoreline in this game in the 69th minute through Pedri and with this strike, the result had already been sealed. Real Madrid were finally able to breach Barcelona's defense with Karim Benzema scoring in injury time but it was just a consolation goal as the Catalan giants ended up on the winning side. It was also Xavi's first title as Barcelona's head coach. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Result:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights:

