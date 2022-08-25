The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw for 2022-23 season is going to held today, August 25 at Istanbul in Turkey. The event has a tentative start time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten2 and Sony Ten2 HD channels would telecast the ceremony live in India. SonyLIV app and UEFA's official website would provide the online live streaming of the UCL draw.

Check UCL Group Stage Draw event streaming details:

Fasten your seatbelts for another breathtaking #UCL ride 🎢 Name one match-up you wish to take place this season 💬👇 Watch the Group Stage Draw on 25th August from 9:30 PM IST, LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/vG1xTmNvmu 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/nyeJuoHHUO — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 25, 2022

