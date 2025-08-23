Chelsea registered their first victory of the Premier League 2025-26 season in style as they defeated West Ham 1-5 at the London Stadium on Saturday, August 22. The Blues suffered a blow before the match when Cole Palmer suffered an injury during warm-up and was ruled out of the clash. And they were down by a goal early at the London Stadium when Lucas Paqueta had given West Ham the lead in the sixth minute of the contest. However, Enzo Maresca's men responded in style. Joao Pedro scored the leveller in the 15th minute and Chelsea soon gained a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Pedro Neto (23') and Enzo Fernandez (34'). Chelsea had a 3-1 lead at half-time and things got even worse for Graham Potter's West Ham with Moises Caicedo (54') and Trevoh Chalobah (58') finding the back of the net in a space of four minutes. Chelsea Footballers Set to Donate A Portion of Their £11.4 M Prize Money From FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to Late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's Family.

West Ham vs Chelsea Result

Chelsea put on a show against West Ham! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0U7iyQdDwu — Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2025

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea Goal Video Highlights:

