Manchester City continued their good form as they defeated Wolves 3-0 at Molineux Stadium today. Jack Grealish opened the scoring for the visitors which was followed by Haaland and Phil Foden's strikes to hand Pep Guardiola the top spot of the Premier League as of now. City are the league leaders with 17 points playing one game more than Arsenal.

