Sjoerd Marijne has stepped down from his duties as a coach of the Indian Women's Hockey team. He has posted a special note for the team on social media. Check it out below:

Leaving India this night , this picture tells me everything: unity! And that’s what I felt the last years with the team. India will always be in my heart! I will be no longer your coach, but there will be other ways I still can inspire the people of India. We will meet soon 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/XmeMoNM1Xs — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 10, 2021

