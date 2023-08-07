On August 7, 2021, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the Olympic gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw event. He achieved the landmark in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and by doing so, he revolutionized the game for the better. Neeraj has now become one of the most popular sports personalities in India. 'Keep Going' Neeraj Chopra Lauds Kishore Jena For His Gold Medal Winning Effort in Men’s Javelin Throw Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 (See Post)

On This Day in 2021, Neeraj Chopra Became First Indian Athlete To Win an Olympic Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw

