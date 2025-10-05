Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain secured his second win of the ongoing Formula 1 season after winning the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit on Sunday, October 5. George Russell finished ahead of Max Verstappen, who finished second, and Lando Norris, who finished third on the podium. Lando Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri's fourth-place finish also ensured McLaren won the 2025 Constructors' Championships with six more races to go. F1 2025: Dominant Max Verstappen Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Earns First Podium Finish for Williams Since 2021.

George Russell Wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025

George never looked back! 🙌 Here's your points-finishers from the Singapore Grand Prix 📈#F1#SingaporeGPpic.twitter.com/ZWENfzdvHo — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

McLaren are the 2025 Constructors' Champions!

McLAREN ARE THE 2025 CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONS! 👏 In a class of their own 👑#F1pic.twitter.com/rHrd7jOmsK — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

