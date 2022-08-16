Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 27 runs in the rain curtailed 4th T20I and level the series. In the 11 overs a side match on Monday 15th August 2022, Afghanistan posted 123 for 6 batting first and bundled out Ireland for 105 runs. Najibullah Zadran scored half century and helped Afghanistan to reach the score. The final decider match will take place on August 17, 2022 at Civil Service Cricket Club.

