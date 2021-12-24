Neeraj Chopra, star athlete and India's golden boy at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 turns 24 today and on this occasion, netizens took to Twitter to shower wishes on him.

Take a look at some posts below:

Truly Inspirational!

Birthday wishes to a man who inspired the entire nation & who let us all beleive that dreams do come true. Happy Birthday @Neeraj_chopra1, the golden boy of India. Your excellent performance & singlemindness are the key to ur success.

‘Sky Is the Limit’ Sky is just a limit for you!#NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/n5jIdkq5t0

— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) December 24, 2021

'Happy Birthday Legend'

Keep shining!

Birthday greetings to the one and only, inspiration to every Indian, @Neeraj_chopra1. India stood tall in the Tokyo games with your exemplary performance, keep shining! Stay blessed.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/0TJgFskiJa — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) December 24, 2021

A Champion Forever!

A Clip of That Winning Throw!

'Happy Birthday Gold Man'

A Happy Birthday Champ!

I saw India's first gold medal in athletics in my life because of you champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Happy Birthday champion..#NeerajChopra #GoldenBoy pic.twitter.com/dHRI46CwWX — MrA¹⁷ (@misterachyut) December 24, 2021

'Hope you inspire other athletes'

Happiest Birthday to the guy who fulfilled the dream of Billions of Indians by Winning Gold in Olympics and to us the emotional moment when the NATIONAL ANTHEM was played Hope you inspire all other atheletes that WE CAN WIN GOLD

'Happy Birthday Golden Boy'

Happy Birthday Golden Boy #NeerajChopra 🎉🎆 Your Contribution will always remembered in History...! pic.twitter.com/HkfrAcvyPy — Shadev Pundir (@PundirShadev) December 24, 2021

