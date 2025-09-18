The men's Javelin throw final of World Athletics Championships 2025 didn't go well for Neeraj Chopra as he finished at the eighth position and was eliminated after his fifth attempt. His best throw was only 84.03M. Neeraj struggled with his follow through throughout the competition and he looked frustrated. This is the first time Neeraj finished outside top two since he was placed 3rd at the Kourtane Games in Finland in June 2021. It was a streak than went on for more the four years and 26 events. A streak of 1503 days. This time though, he finished without any medal. Neeraj Chopra's Former Coach Klaus Bartonietz Wins Gold Medal With Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott In World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Outside Top 2 In A Competition First Time Since 2021

Well that's the end one of the most dominant streaks in Javelin Throw. Neeraj finishes out of top two for the first time in an international final after 2021. A streak than went on for more the four years and 26 events. A streak of 1503 days. Neeraj returns medalless. pic.twitter.com/DUGFC1YHLw — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) September 18, 2025

