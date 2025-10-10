Neeraj Chopra had a disappointing outing in the recent World Athletics Championships 2025 where he finished at the eighth position, outside the podium. It is not something generally associated with a consistent performer like Neeraj but he admitted he had a back injury before the competition. After the World Athletics Championships and the Diamond League final, his season came to an end and before beginning training again, Neeraj went to a vacation. He shared pictures from his vacation in Swiss Alps with a Javelin in hand in his recent post on social media with the caption 'Recharging with a Javelin in the Swiss Alps.' Fans loved seeing him taking some time off from the intense schedule and made the post viral on social media. Neeraj Chopra Finishes Outside Top 2 In A Competition First Time Since 2021; Long Streak Of Podium Finish Comes to An End in World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Shares Snaps From His Vacation In Swiss Alps

Recharging with a Javelin in the Swiss Alps. 🔋🎯 pic.twitter.com/asJuo7kjFJ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 10, 2025

