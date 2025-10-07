Neeraj Chopra watched on as Sumit Antil produced a stellar performance to win the gold medal in the men's F64 javelin throw event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi. The star para-athlete, who is a two-time Paralympic champion, won a third gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships and dished out a dominant performance with a throw of 71.37m, which saw him break his own championship record of 70.83m that was set in 2024. A viral video showed Neeraj Chopra in the stands at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium cheering and clapping for Sumit Antil while seated alongside PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) president and Paralympic gold-medal-winning javelin throw star Devendra Jhajhariya. World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Final Flourish Brings Three Silver, One Bronze As Nation’s Best Campaign Finishes With 22 Medals in Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra Watches as Sumit Antil Wins Gold Medal in F64 Men's Javelin Throw

Gold, glory & a new record in Delhi! 🥇 Sumit Antil launches a massive 71.37m in F64 javelin, with Neeraj Chopra cheering him on from the stands! 🙌#Delhi2025 #WPAC2025 #ParaAthletics #WorldChampionship2025 #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/CTqqrwjbRR — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)