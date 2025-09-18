Neeraj Chopra had a poor outing in the men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025. He finished eighth and was eliminated before the sixth throw. After seven years, he finished outside podium position and after 2021, this is the first time in a competition, he finished outside top two. While speaking with NNIS Sports in the mixed zone, Neeraj revealed that he had a back injury two weeks back. He has not been able to train properly for two weeks and it kind of reflected in his performance. He also revealed that he informed the federation about it ahead and his participation was uncertain as well. Neeraj also said that he tries not to give any 'excuse'. He also admitted to be very happy about Sachin Yadav's performance. Who Is Sachin Yadav? Know All About Indian Athlete Who Finished In Fourth Position Above Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Reveals He is Carrying Back Injury For Last Two Weeks

🗣️ "I have always tried to never give any excuses. The real reason is that I wasn’t able to train much due to back pain," said Neeraj Chopra after failing to defend his title in the Men’s Javelin Final at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Neeraj finished 8th in the final with a… pic.twitter.com/UmZNrHDKwe — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) September 18, 2025

