Hima Das Wins Gold in Women's 200m At Federation Cup

News Flash: Star sprinter Hima Das wins GOLD medal in Women's 200m at Federation Cup (Patiala) clocking 23.21s. Dhanalakshmi, who won Gold medal in 100m, finished 2nd clocking 23.39s. #Tokyo2020 Olympics Qualification mark: 22.80s pic.twitter.com/WKFRC2uJx8 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 19, 2021

