On the special occasion of star athlete Neeraj Chopra's birthday, a fellow athlete, sprinter Hima Das extends greetings to him. In her social media post, after sharing a frame together with the Olympic gold medalist, Hima admitted that Neeraj's heroics in the field of athletics has been a source of motivation for all the athletes around. Neeraj Chopra Celebrates 25th Birthday, Fans Pour in Wishes on Twitter.

Hima Das Wishes Neeraj Chopra

Happy birthday ⁦@Neeraj_chopra1⁩ bhaiya🎂. Your heroics in the field of athletics has been a source of motivation for all of us. 😇🙌 pic.twitter.com/67Sma7FdE5 — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)