The India Women's National Hockey Team qualified for the Super 4s stage in style, beating Singapore 12-0 in their final Pool B match in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Huangzhou on September 8. And this big win was powered by hat-tricks from Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur. Mumtaz Khan opened the scoring in the second minute and Neha Goyal doubled India's lead in the 11th. Lalremsiami scored India's third in the 13th minute. Navneet Kaur scored the first of her three goals in the 14th minute to cap off a good first quarter. The second quarter also witnessed a goal-fest at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field. Navneet Kaur struck in the 20th and 28th minutes to take the score to 5-0. India continued to showcase more dominance through Mumtaz Khan, who scored two goals in seven minutes to complete her hat-trick. Nehal Royal completed her brace in the 38th minute before Sharmila Devi and Rutuja Pisal found the back of the net in the 45th and 53rd minutes, respectively. On Which Channel Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Competition Hockey Matches Live Streaming Online?

India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Result

