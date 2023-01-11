K-Pop band BLACKSWAN enthralled the audience with their performance at the opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, January 11. The crowd that had gathered at the Barabati Stadium were treated to a wonderful performance by the all-girl band, one of whom was Odisha's own Shreya Lenka.

BLACKSWAN's Performance at Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony:

BLACKSWAN performing ‘Over & Over’ at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 It’s their first performance with the new lineup pic.twitter.com/0rRIDPz6RM — nugu promoter (@nugupromoter) January 11, 2023

Another Performance by The Renowned K-Pop Band:

Blackswan’s performance at the hockey men’s World Cup 2023 >> #blackswaninindia pic.twitter.com/UEhbyBlhGA — Blackswanday1 (@blackswanday1_) January 11, 2023

