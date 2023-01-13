Indian Men's hockey team is all set to kick start their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 journey today, January 13. In their first match of the tournament, they will face Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. the match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). And now ahead of this game, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has wished team India good luck. International Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Presents Sand Art Tribute For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wishes team India Good Luck

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)