The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 involving 16 teams throughout the World, is all set to be hosted across two cities in Odisha from January 13 onwards. As we build up towards the grand hockey event, internationally acclaimed Sand Artist, Manas Sahoo sculpts sensational Sand Art, tributing the rich hockey heritage of Odisha. Manas Sahoo is known for his amazing sand sculptures and tributes to various sporting legends and events.

Manas Sahoo Presents Sand Art Tribute For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

