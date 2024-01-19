The sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in India will begin in Chennai from January 19, i.e. Friday. The opening ceremony of the KIYG will take place the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai with PM Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Fans can get the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 available on the DD Sports TV channel in India. The fans can watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 KIYG live through online streaming too. To view the online live streaming of the Youth Games, fans will have to watch it on Prasar Bharati YouTube channel for free. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: A Look at Five Things Unique to Sixth Edition of KIYG in Tamil Nadu.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 '𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲' 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑✨ LIVE Stream here at ⏰ 5:30 PM 📲 https://t.co/QheFFJzmIc#KheloIndia #KIYG2023 #KheloIndiaYouthGames pic.twitter.com/WtRSc4DUK3 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 19, 2024

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: 𝐊𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞✨ 🎊𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝟎𝟓:𝟒𝟓 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 (𝐃𝐃 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡)📺#KheloIndia #KIYG2023 #KheloIndiaYouthGames pic.twitter.com/6JSBz2cYhp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 19, 2024

