The sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in India will begin in Chennai from January 19, i.e. Friday. The opening ceremony of the KIYG will take place the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai with PM Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Fans can get the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 available on the DD Sports TV channel in India. The fans can watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 KIYG live through online streaming too. To view the online live streaming of the Youth Games, fans will have to watch it on Prasar Bharati YouTube channel for free. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: A Look at Five Things Unique to Sixth Edition of KIYG in Tamil Nadu.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

