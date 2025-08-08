The New Zealand national cricket team are in complete control of the ongoing ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 against the Zimbabwe national cricket team and will look to build on their lead against the hosts when Day 2 resumes in Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club, with Day 2 beginning at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can find the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 on the FanCode app and website, where the full match can be watched after buying a match pass. Brendan Taylor Returns in International Cricket; Fans React As Wicketkeeper-Batsman is Back in Action After Four Years As Zimbabwe Include Him in Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

A 🔥 show’s on the cards 💪 The Kiwis are on the hunt for a clean sweep but Brendan Taylor’s Zimbabwe want revenge 👊 Don't miss the 2nd Test, today, 1:30 PM, only on FanCode 📲#ZIMvNZ pic.twitter.com/CD2WsG2N00 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 7, 2025

