Brendan Taylor is back in international cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has served his three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching the ICC anti-corruption and anti-doping code, was included in the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team squad for the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test earlier on and he was named in the playing XI by captain Craig Ervine with Ben Curran missing out. Brendan Taylor was among the top cricket stars in Zimbabwe before his ICC ban and had last played an international match for the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team in 2021, which was an ODI against Ireland in Belfast on September 13. Now, will look to prove himself on the biggest stage once again. As Brendan Taylor made his comeback to international cricket, fans reacted, lauding him on this special moment of his career. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

Brendan Taylor Included in Zimbabwe Playing XI

'Nice to See Him Back'

Also another good thing to see is Brendan Taylor returning back to international cricket after a while. It's just nice to see him back — Akshith Jha (@AkshithJha88423) August 7, 2025

'Fan of This Legend'

Brendan Taylor is an inspiration for all I'm proud to be a Fan of this legend — Gautham (AKA) Nandha (@NandyRoue) August 7, 2025

'Excited to See Brendan Taylor Making Comeback at 39'

Excited to see Brendan Taylor making a comeback at 39 #ZIMvsNZ — 🆁🅾🅻🅴⚔️ᶜʳⁱᶜᵏᵉᵗᵍᵉᵉᵏ (@RoshanSriram123) August 7, 2025

Fan Reacts With Heart Emoji as Brendan Taylor Makes International Comeback

Brendan Taylor ♥️ — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) August 7, 2025

