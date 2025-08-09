Thanks to 150s from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra, visitors New Zealand have in command of the ongoing ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025, and will look to amass as many runs as possible when Day 3 resumes against hosts Zimbabwe. The ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and it starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can find the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can access either the FanCode app or website to watch ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls Centuries Help New Zealand Pile Misery on Listless Zimbabwe on Day 2.

ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming Online

Henry Nicholls carved 150* with calm precision to drive NZ’s colossal 603 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test 🙌#ZIMvNZ pic.twitter.com/uakem4RczK — FanCode (@FanCode) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)