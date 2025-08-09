Bulawayo, August 8: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls struck rock-solid centuries to propel New Zealand to a mammoth 601/3 in 130 overs at stumps on Day Two of the second Test against Zimbabwe on a flat pitch at Queens Sports Club here on Friday. It’s also the third time in Test cricket’s history that three batters have crossed 150 in a match. Already 1-0 up in the two-match series, New Zealand have a lead of 476 runs in their ongoing first innings and are yet to declare. With three days remaining in the game, the Black Caps are poised to totally bat out a hapless Zimbabwe side. Devon Conway Slams Fifth Test Hundred For New Zealand National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Resuming the day from 87, Conway went on to notch up his fifth Test century before being dismissed for 153. It also marked his first red-ball hundred in over two years and took him past 2000 Test runs. He also shared a 62-run stand with nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, who hit a dogged 30.

Nicholls, who was left out of the New Zealand Test side for all of 2024, made a strong case for further selection by hitting his tenth Test hundred and ended the day unbeaten on 150. Ravindra joined in the Black Caps run-fest with a 104-ball hundred - his fastest century in Tests — and remained unbeaten on 165. Brendan Taylor Returns in International Cricket; Fans React As Wicketkeeper-Batsman is Back in Action After Four Years As Zimbabwe Include Him in Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

He also shared a mammoth 256-run partnership with Nicholls to put New Zealand in the pole position of winning the match and series. Zimbabwe used seven bowlers, with three of them - Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, and Vincent Masekesa - conceding over 100 runs each. Interestingly, the trio are the only wicket-takers for Zimbabwe in what was a day of hard toil for them.

With the pitch offering little assistance and their bowlers tiring rapidly, Zimbabwe face an uphill task just to remain competitive in what’s turning into a lopsided contest against a formidable New Zealand outfit.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 125 trail New Zealand 601/3 in 130 overs (Rachin Ravindra 165 not out, Devon Conway 153, Henry Nicholls 150 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-101) by 476 runs

