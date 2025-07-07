Day 1 saw South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder strike an unbeaten 264 against Zimbabwe in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025, and the all-rounder will be aiming to become the first skipper to hit a triple-ton on leadership debut when Day 2 resumes on July 7. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club, with Day 2 starting at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the SA vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the full match after buying a match pass. ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa All-Rounder Wiaan Mulder Slams Highest Ever Score in First Innings As Test Captain Against Zimbabwe.

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

Mulder runs the show 💪 A captain’s knock for the ages — Wiaan Mulder finishes Day 1 on a staggering 264*. Is a triple ton on the cards tomorrow? 🧐#SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/Uc4UyQFZS7 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 6, 2025

