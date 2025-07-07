New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder created history on Sunday with a record-breaking innings against Zimbabwe in the second Test, becoming the highest scorer in a debut innings as Test captain and recording the fastest-ever 250 (in terms of balls) by a South African player, according to the ICC.

Mulder remained unbeaten on a stunning 264 as South Africa ended Day 1 at 465/4. His knock also became the highest score by a South African batter in a single day of a Test match. In addition, he hit the second-fastest double century by a South African player.

This was also South Africa's highest-ever single-day total in Test cricket and the most runs scored in a day's play on Zimbabwean soil.

After Zimbabwe took early wickets, Mulder rebuilt the innings with a 184-run partnership alongside David Bedingham. Lhuan-dre Pretorius also contributed with a quick half-century to help the World Test Champions post a dominant total on the opening day.

Mulder was appointed captain in place of Keshav Maharaj, who is out of the series due to a groin injury. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma is also unavailable. Mulder had already made an impact in the first Test, where he scored a century and helped South Africa to a 328-run victory.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Lesego Senokwane, Wiaan Mulder(c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf. (ANI)

