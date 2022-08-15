India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence today (August 15, 2022). And on this special day, athletes from the country including Commonwealth Games gold medallists Mirabai Chanu, Nkhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal and others extended greetings on social media.

Mirabai Chanu

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022

Nikhat Zareen

It’s an unparalleled feeling to represent my beloved 🇮🇳 and make her stand tall amongst other nations. May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/QnmSIDjT1L — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 15, 2022

Sharath Kamal

Saina Nehwal

Avani Lekhara

As an athlete wearing the Indian colours means the world to us. We carry our Tirangas in our heart. Wishing each of my fellow Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay, today! #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vaUgRQU3AT — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) August 15, 2022

Bhavani Devi

Wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day !#JaiHind #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/s5LxJLKi5t — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) August 15, 2022

Sakshi Malik

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳#proudindian #independenceday pic.twitter.com/1aX3TbEnCh — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2022

