India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence today (August 15, 2022). And on this special day, athletes from the country including Commonwealth Games gold medallists Mirabai Chanu, Nkhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal and others extended greetings on social media.

Mirabai Chanu

Nikhat Zareen

Sharath Kamal

Saina Nehwal

Avani Lekhara

Bhavani Devi

Sakshi Malik

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)