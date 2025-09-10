Nikhat Zareen's campaign comes to an end in the World Boxing Championships 2025 as she suffers a crushing loss in the quarterfinal clash. Nikhat faced Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu in the women's 51Kg quarterfinal and a win would have ensured her of a medal. But it was not to be as Nikhat lost her match unanimously 0-5 and the Turkish was announced the winner, After the Paris Olympics, this is another blow for Nikhat Zareen and India's medal expectations from her. On Which Channel World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available in India? How To Watch Boxing Matches Live Streaming Online?

Nikhat Zareen Bows Out of World Boxing Championships 2025

Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bows out of World Boxing Championships with quarterfinal loss to Turkiye's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in Liverpool #Boxing pic.twitter.com/LfpttvDhwG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2025

