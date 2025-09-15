Indian boxing star and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has been elected in the newly formed World Boxing Athletes Committee at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. The six-member committee includes Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (Turkey), Caitlin Parker (Australia), Daniel Pitt (Wales), Richard Torrez Jr. (USA), Yojerlin Cesar (France), and Nikhat (India). The committee will serve as a platform for athletes to voice their concerns and contribute to decisions shaping the sport at the global level. Two members will also be nominated to represent athletes directly in World Boxing’s Executive Board meetings and Congress sessions. Her inclusion in the committee is a proud and historic moment for Indian boxing. Nikhat Zareen Bows Out of World Boxing Championships 2025; Two-Time Champion Suffer 0-5 Loss Against Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in Quarterfinal Clash.

Nikhat Zareen Elected In World Boxing Athletes Committee

