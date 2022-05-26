India defeated hosts Indonesia 16-0 in their final group match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2022. With this win, the defending champions qualify for the Super 4 round of the tournament after finishing second in Pool A. Dipsan Tirkey netted five goals for the Indian team.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)