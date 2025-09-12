Indian Boxing star Jasmine Lamboria will battle against Venezuela's Carolina Omailyn in the thrilling women's 57kg semifinals of the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Friday, September 12. The Jasmine Lamboria vs Carolina Omailyn women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, and at 10:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: India’s Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals After Defeating Yuma Nishinaka.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Schedule for India Matches

🥊 Indian Boxers in Action – Sept 12 (IST) Quarterfinals 5:00 PM – 🇮🇳 Minakshi vs 🇬🇧 Alice Pumphrey (48kg) 5:45 PM – 🇮🇳 Jadumani Singh vs 🇰🇿 Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50kg) Semifinals 10:45 PM – 🇻🇪 Omailyn Alcala vs 🇮🇳 Jaismine (57kg) 11:30 PM – 🇮🇳 Nupur vs 🇹🇷 Seyma Duztas (+80kg)… pic.twitter.com/YtauLvws0O — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 12, 2025

