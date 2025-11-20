India continue to hold on to their success in the ongoing World Boxing Cup Finals 2025. Earlier Minakshi Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary and Preeti Pawar won gold medals and now Nupur Sheoran joins the list by winning a gold medal herself. The world boxing championship medallist added another feather to her cap as she defeated Uzbekistan's Sotimboeva Oltinoy via a 3-2 split decision to win the gold medal in the women's 80+ Kg category. Preeti Pawar Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 54 KG Category at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Defeats Italy’s Sirine Charrabi 5–0 to Claim Victory.

Nupur Sheoran Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 80+ KG Category at World Boxing Cup Finals

Boxing, World Cup Finals: Nupur Sheoran makes it 4/4🥇for Indian women's team in the afternoon session as she beats Sotimbieva of Uzb by SD.. This was the closest bout among all the 4 bouts that have taken place thus far featuring an Indian boxer! Well done Nupur! 👏🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/x5yBYI1qzV — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) November 20, 2025

