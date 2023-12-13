Bottom-placed sides will be looking to better their positions in the table with a win. The Tamil Thalaivas just have a marginal upper hand over their opponents in the head-to-head matchup with six wins in 12 games played. The game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023 live streaming. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav Massive Super 10 Helps Bengal Warriors To Inflict a First Loss for Patna Pirates

Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Live

Will the #TeluguTitans find their first win of the season? 👀 Can the #BengaluruBulls end their home leg with a win for their ever passionate fans? ❤️ Tune-in to #CHEvTT & #BLRvJPP in #PKLOnStarSports Today, 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/kALI5KbaLv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2023

