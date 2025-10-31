Dabang Delhi KC edged past Puneri Paltan 31-28 to lift their second Pro Kabaddi League title, winning the PKL 2025 final. Ajinkya Pawar (6 points) and Neeraj Narwal (9 points) led Dabang Delhi to victory in the final. Aditya Shinde stood tall with a Super 10, but in vain. Dabang Delhi KC are now become only the 3rd team in PKL history to win multiple titles. Patna Pirates have three titles, while Jaipur Pink Panthers have two. PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Praises Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi As They Gear Up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Final, Says ‘Expect Another Thrilling Tiebreaker’.

PKL 2025 Champions: Dabang Delhi KC

