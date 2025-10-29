The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is nearing the end, and we have just one spot to reach the finals of the ongoing tournament. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Puneri Paltan facing Telegu Titans in the blockbuster Qualifier 2 at Thyagaraj Sports Complex. The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 game will face Dabang Delhi KC in the finals. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. Jaipur Pink Panthers Pay Tribute To Late Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga During PKL 2025 Match Against Patna Pirates, Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Team’s Sportsmanship.

TELUGU TITANS MOVE ONE STEP CLOSER! 🔥 A 46-39 win over Patna Pirates in Eliminator 3 means they’ll now face Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 2! 👊 Who do you think will face Dabang Delhi K.C. in the final? 🤔 Next on #ProKabaddi 👉 Qualifier 1 | Puneri Paltan 🆚 Telugu Titans |… pic.twitter.com/LCTNNR7nLk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2025

