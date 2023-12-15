U-Mumba started the PKL 2023 season with a win over UP Yoddhas but lost the next two games, putting them to 11th place in the points table. Patna Pirates also had a winning start but was later halted by Bengal Warriors in game three early this week. The game between U-Mumba and Patna Pirates will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will be telecast on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023 live-streaming. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav Massive Super 10 Helps Bengal Warriors To Inflict a First Loss for Patna Pirates

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

WHAT. A. MATCH 🤯 It went down to the very last raid, but the Bulls prevailed in a roller-coaster of a game 🔥 Tune-in to #MUMvPAT in the #PKLOnStarSports FRI, Dec 15, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi #ProKabaddi #Kabaddi pic.twitter.com/3E9qrX1Llu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2023

