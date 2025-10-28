Shubham Bitake bagged an impressive 7-point raid against Patna Pirates while representing his side Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. Shubham Bitake had charged into the opposition and skillfully dodged multiple defenders. This blockbuster raid conducted by Shubham Bitake for Bengaluru Bulls made the following Patna Pirates players out: Navdeep, Milan Dahiya, Balaji D, Ankit Kumar Rana, Ayan, and Ankit. This raid could have proved to be the game-changer, but Patna Pirates eventually won the game 46-37 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. Having won this Eliminator 2 game, Patna Pirates will now face Telugu Titans in Eliminator 3 of PKL 2025. PKL 2025: Former Pro Kabaddi League Star Rahul Chaudhari Predicts Telugu Titans Will Reach Final and Create History.

