A loss of life can be tough to deal with, as the Jaipur Pink Panthers paid a perfect tribute to late assistant manager Vedanth Devadiga, while participating in their Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match against Patna Pirates, by wearing a headband engraved with the name of the departed colleague. Amitabh Bachchan, who has a close association with the PKL team, which is co-owned by Abhishek Bachchan, took to social media and lauded the Panthers' sportsmanship for taking part in the PKL 12 kabaddi match against the Pirates after players were given the option of not playing and giving a walkover as a gesture for the departed, which the athletes denied, and played in honour of Devadiga. Fans can check out Amitabh Bachchan's post below. Vedanth Devadiga, Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Dies; A Balabharathi, 19-Year-Old U Mumba Youth Team Kabaddi Player Passes Away

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager

T 5541 - the Team JPP , we lost our asst Magr in a sudden tragic passing .. the team was given an option by us to not play and give walkover as a gesture for the departed .. But team Played in honour .. wearing his head band name in remembrance .. humans pass away .. not… pic.twitter.com/Uh09MSYVnl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 23, 2025

