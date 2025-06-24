A legend of the sport, former West Indies national cricket team captain Kieron Pollard created history to become the first player to play 700 T20s, when the cricketer took the field for MI New York during their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match against San Francisco Unicorns. Pollard has graced almost every T20 league around the world and won the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League on multiple occasions, cementing his place as a GOAT in the format. Overall, in 700 T20s between 2006 and 2025, Pollard has scored 13,634 runs and 328 wickets. In his 700th T20, Pollard managed to pick wickets of Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk during the MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 match. MLC 2025: Washington Freedom Registers Highest Chase in Major League Cricket History To Beat Texas Super Kings.

Kieron Pollard Creates History

