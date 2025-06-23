Dallas [US], June 23 (ANI): Mitchell Owen's fluent run of form continued as he and a free-flowing Andries Gous put on 119 for the second wicket off just 57 deliveries to help chase Washington Freedomdown 221 against Texas Super Kings at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC)

The pair trumped Super Kings' 220/6 with 2 balls to go, registering the highest target chased in MLC history, according to a release from MLC.

After Rachin Ravindra fell during the powerplay while trying to keep up with the rising run rate, Owen remained unfazed, continuing to dismantle the Super Kings' varied bowling attack. Neither pace nor spin posed a challenge for Owen and Gous, who batted with intent and authority. It was yet another frustrating night for the bowlers, particularly Noor Ahmad, whose figures took a hit after conceding 22 runs in his third over.

When Owen's dazzling display ended in the 15th over, Andries Gous gracefully accepted the baton as he made sure the chase did not falter and stayed on track. As skipper Maxwell joined him for a cameo of 20 off 12, Gous remained unbeaten as he was accompanied by Glenn Philips, helping Freedom get over the line in the final over to secure a dominant victory.

Earlier, being invited to bat first, the Super Kings had a quick start as opener Smit Patel played some impressive shots batting alongside Skipper Faf Du Plessis. Patel couldn't capitalise enough as he was sent back to the pavilion inside the powerplay in the fifth over of the innings.

Patel's wicket was the first of three for Owen, who is enjoying a stand-out season so far. His tally also included the prized wicket of TSK captain Faf Du Plessis, who operated in a dangerous mode, hitting 69 off just 31 deliveries, including 8 fours and 4 humongous sixes.

Du Plessis' quickfire knock, coupled with rapid cameos from Marcus Stoinis (32), Milind Kumar (31) and Shubham Ranjane (26), made sure TSK didn't have hiccups crossing the 200 mark, unlike their previous innings.

As Washington Freedom chased the target with a commanding batting display, they not only secured their fourth consecutive victory but also surpassed TSK to be placed second at the points table.

After back-to-back games, they have enough time to rest and regroup as their next match is scheduled after a three-day gap on Thursday, June 26, when they face LA Knight Riders at the same venue.

Meanwhile, following a dominant first week, the Texas Super Kings have struggled to put a W on board at their home in Dallas. The men in yellow will therefore seek to regain winning momentum when they take on the Knight Riders on Tuesday, June 24th.

Match Summary: Washington Freedom won by 7 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

TSK: 220/6 in 20 overs (Faf Du Plessis 69, Marcus Stoinis 32, Milind Kumar 31, Shubham Ranjane 26, Mitchell Owen 33/3, Glenn Maxwell 35/2)

WF: 223/3 in 19.4 overs (Mitchell Owen 89, Andres Gous 80, Maxwell 20, Adam Milne 42/3). (ANI)

