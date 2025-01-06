Star leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a heartwarming post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) on former India national cricket team captain Kapil Dev's 66th birthday. The legendary all-rounder celebrated his 66th birthday on Monday. Kuldeep Yadav took to his X handle, where he wished the 1983 World Cup-winning player. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Paaji @therealkapildev, the man who made millions dream big! Your contribution to cricket and life lessons inspires us every day 🙌🏻," Kuldeep Yadav captioned the post. Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev is the only cricketer to score 4000+ runs and take 400+ wickets in Test cricket. Kapil Dev 66th Birthday! Prasar Bharati Honours World Cup-Winning India Cricket Team Captain On His Special Occasion.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday Paaji @therealkapildev , the man who made millions dream big! Your contribution to cricket and life lessons inspire us every day 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4gQ6I3ObrZ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 6, 2025

